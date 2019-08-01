Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 73 °

BREAKING NEWS

Man Still Missing at Lake

Todd PittengerAugust 1, 2019

A Lindsborg man who went missing at Wilson Lake still has not been found.

According to the the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 26 year old Engel Rosario was reported missing at the lake late Tuesday afternoon. Rosario’s kayak was found unattended in the lake near Minooka Park.

Emergency responders from County Fire, City Fire, Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as well as the Russell County Sheriffs Office responded.

The search was suspended Wednesday evening when storms rolled into the area, but will resume Thursday.

This is an ongoing search and investigation at this time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Man Still Missing at Lake

A Lindsborg man who went missing at Wilson Lake still has not been found. According to the the Ru...

August 1, 2019 Comments

Partnership to Help KSU Poly Drone ...

Kansas News

August 1, 2019

Back to School Fair Friday

Kansas News

August 1, 2019

First Friday Retro Dance Party

Kansas News

August 1, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Partnership to Help KSU P...
August 1, 2019Comments
Back to School Fair Frida...
August 1, 2019Comments
First Friday Retro Dance ...
August 1, 2019Comments
First Thursday at The Smo...
July 31, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH