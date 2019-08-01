Man Still Missing at Lake

A Lindsborg man who went missing at Wilson Lake still has not been found.

According to the the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 26 year old Engel Rosario was reported missing at the lake late Tuesday afternoon. Rosario’s kayak was found unattended in the lake near Minooka Park.

Emergency responders from County Fire, City Fire, Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as well as the Russell County Sheriffs Office responded.

The search was suspended Wednesday evening when storms rolled into the area, but will resume Thursday.

This is an ongoing search and investigation at this time.