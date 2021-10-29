Salina, KS

Man Steals Wallet, Uses Cards at Nearby Store

KSAL StaffOctober 29, 2021

Salina Police are investigating a theft case from yesterday afternoon that involved unlawful use of a financial card.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:30, a Wichita woman was shopping at Marshall’s, at 2450 S. Ninth St., when a man approached her with questions. While she was distracted, the man allegedly took her wallet, with all of her IDs and financial cards inside as well as $110. The woman did not realize this until she went to the front register to pay.

Shortly after at 1:30, the woman’s bank notified her of one of her cards being used at Target, located at 2939 Market Place. The suspect was able to purchase $1,250 in gift cards.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, black fanny pack, white ball cap and a face mask at the time of the theft.

Police are still working on getting video surveillance footage from both stores.

