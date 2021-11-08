Man Steals Vehicle, Leads Police on Pursuit

A Salina man is facing several charges after leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

Dustin Cole was arrested Saturday night and is charged with possession of stolen property, felony obstruction, felony flee and elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and several traffic violations.

The situation started on Friday morning at the 100 block of Fairdale Road, when a 41-year-old Salina woman reported her 2015 Nissan Armada was taken from her driveway. She told police the vehicle was unlocked, and a key fob was inside. There was also $2,000 in computer hardware in the vehicle when it was taken.

On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., an officer spotted the Cole driving the Armada in the 1900 block of N. Ninth Street. A traffic stop was attempted, but the Cole didn’t pull over, and a pursuit started.

Many twists and turns ensued, including some time on I-70 and I-135. Cole then pulled off the interstate onto Crawford Street. After many more turns in the southern part of town, Cole lost control of the Armada and crashed into two boats and two poles in the 600 block of Roach Street.

Cole then fled on foot and was captured in the 800 block of Elmhurst Blvd. by a Kansas Highway Patrol officer. After Cole was detained, the vehicle was searched, and marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found. A female passenger in the vehicle was not charged.