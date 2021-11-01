Salina, KS

Man Steals Truck, Burglarizes Other Vehicles

KSAL StaffNovember 1, 2021

A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly stole a truck and went through belongings in a few other vehicles.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Jason Howard is facing possible charges of felony theft, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and three counts of burglary among others.

On Friday, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 800 block of Navaho Avenue. Across the street, an owner of a 2013 Ram 1500 truck told police that someone had rummaged through his vehicle as well, but nothing was stolen.

A witness reported the stolen Silverado, worth $15,000, was in the 100 block of Parkway, and the suspect was driving it. Police caught up to the vehicle and arrested Howard. While Howard was being detained, marijuana gummies and a handgun were found inside of the truck. The Glock 23 was allegedly stolen from a vehicle belonging to another 27-year-old Salina man.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

