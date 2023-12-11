Man Stabs Neighbor on Shared Porch

An ongoing argument between neighbors who reside in a duplex boils over into a stabbing on the front porch.

Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Xavier Valle was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon after two men got into a physical altercation regarding noise level complaints in the 1200 block of S. Santa Fe.

Police say Valle used a small pocket knife to stab and slash his 40-year-old neighbor in the stomach and head.

The victim also suffered a bite to his cheek in the fight that sends Valle to jail facing charges that could include aggravated battery and criminal damages to property.