Man Stabbed with Scissors

A couple’s argument inside a car takes a violent turn and lands the woman in jail.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Melissa Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man in the arm with a pair of scissors.

Police say the disturbance escalated while the woman was driving in the 2000 block of E. Iron around 4:45pm. She reportedly pulled over to let the victim out and then climbed over the console, slashing him with the scissors.

Baker is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, domestic battery and possession of marijuana.