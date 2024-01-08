Man Stabbed with Grill Fork

An out of state phone call prompts Salina Police to investigate a domestic violence case in progress.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street on Sunday morning around 7:30am after a third party on the phone heard a disturbance and called authorities.

Police say an argument turned violent between a man and woman, ending with her allegedly stabbing him in the leg with a BBQ grill fork.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Jesci Kent on Sunday on charges that could include aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. The 34-year-old victim was treated at the scene for prong marks in his right leg.

Police say alcohol played a role in the incident.