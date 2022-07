A Salina man was taken to Salina Regional Health Center on Sunday after reportedly being stabbed in Sunset Park.

Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the the emergency room at 10:21 p.m. Sunday after a 23-year-old man was admitted with stab wounds.

Tonniges said the man was stabbed multiple times in the neck, torso and chets areas. Police have not yet located a suspect in the case, who is wanted for aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.