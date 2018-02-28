Salina, KS

Man Stabbed In Wednesday Night Fight

Todd PittengerFebruary 28, 2018

A fight in downtown Salina early Wednesday evening involving multiple people left two of them bloodied, one with a stab wound the other with a laceration.

Police told KSAL News at the scene that officers were dispatched at around  5:00 to a report of a fight in progress in a parking lot in the 100 block of South 7th Street, behind Martinelli’s Little Italy Restaurant.  When the first officers arrived the fight had broke up, and one suspect involved had fled.

The suspect who fled was found a short time later, hiding in a bathroom inside the restaurant. He was taken into custody.

EMS responded to both locations.

One person was treated for a non-life threatening stab wound at the 7th Street fight location.

The suspect who was taken into custody at the restaurant was suffering from a laceration to the head area. He first ran to the downtown Dollar General Store, where he said he was bleeding “because he gets bloody noses”, before then running and hiding in the restaurant bathroom. EMS told him his laceration should probably be treated with stitches or staples, but he refused treatment.

Police say that four people were involved in the fight.

More specific details, including names of those involved, were not immediately available as police worked the scene Wednesday evening.

 

