Man Sought in Hutchinson Homicide Case

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2021

A person-of-interest is identified in connection with a deadly shooting in Hutchinson.

According to Hutchinson Police, officerson routine patrol heard a series of gunshots north of their location. While investigating, a 911 call came into dispatch advising of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene where they contacted a 42-year-old black male laying in the street with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was transferred to The Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Officers located a second victim, a 46-year-old black male laying in the front yard of a nearby residence with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was also taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and was pronounced deceased.

The agency says 64-year-old Sandral Lee Wade has been identified as a person-of-interest in the case.

Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts or additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno county, 1-800-222-TIPS or Lt Loepp at the Hutchinson Police Department 620-694-2829.

 

