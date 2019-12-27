Salina, KS

Man Sought in Aggravated Robbery

KSAL StaffDecember 27, 2019

Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed a Salina convenience store with a pistol early Christmas morning.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that just before 4am Wednesday, a female employee at the Kwik Shop located at 2003 S. Ohio was sweeping outside the store when a man wearing a black mask and red hoodie showed her what she thought was a gun and forced her back into the store.

Moments later the gunman ran out with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. The woman was not harmed.

Investigators are reviewing the store’s surveillance video of the robbery as they work the case.

