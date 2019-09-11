Salina, KS

Man Shot to Death in Northwest Kansas

Todd PittengerSeptember 11, 2019

Authorities are investigating a death in Northwest Kansas as a homicide.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, along with the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating a homicide that occurred near Plainville.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 9:10 a.m. Monday morning when a family member went to 2610 19th Rd. in rural Rooks County and found 56-year-old Mark E. Reif deceased inside his home. Deputies arrived at the residence around 9:20 a.m. and discovered that Reif had died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 425-6312. Callers may remain anonymous.

 

