Man Shot in Leg

KSAL StaffFebruary 6, 2018

Salina Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an early morning shooting on Monday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 100 block of N. Front Street around 7:25am to the report of a man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Forty-year-old Michael Thompson told police he was visiting some friends at a home in the 600 block of Johnstown when two male suspects entered the home and a fight broke out.

Thompson was shot once in the leg and then hauled out the backdoor and thrown over a fence by the two assailants – who also stole a large amount of cash from him.

Thompson was initially transported to Salina Regional Health Center and then onto Wesley Medical Center in Wichita to be treated for the bullet wound that broke two bones in his lower left leg.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

