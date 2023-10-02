Man Shot during Attempted Robbery

A shooting in Salina remains under investigation after a man was wounded by gunfire Sunday night.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the 40-year-old victim told was transported to the Emergency Room for treatment after being shot in the hand during an attempted robbery.

The victim told police he was approached by a man in the alley behind his residence in the 100 block of S. Columbia. The man reportedly flashed a pistol and demanded his wallet. The victim reached out as the gun fired and was hit in the hand.

The bullet traveled into his forearm as well. The investigation is ongoing.