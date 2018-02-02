Man Shot and Killed in Alma

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a southeast Kansas community. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday night in Alma.

According to the KBI, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident at approximately 11:50 Thursday night. The first responding deputy discovered a male individual who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Also responding to the scene were the Alma City Marshal and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

EMS transported the injured man to the Wamego Community Hospital, where he died.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Chad Thomas-Buckbee. Thomas-Buckbee lived at the residence in Alma.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance Friday morning. Special agents and a crime scene response team responded to conduct the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that subjects at the residence were involved in a confrontation that became violent.

There is no indication of any threat to the public as a result of this incident.

An autopsy will be conducted.