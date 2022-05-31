Man Shot After Gun Accident

An inadvertent gunshot struck a Salina man on Sunday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were visiting a relative in the 900 block of N. Simpson Road. The two were taking part in target practice using a 9mm handgun.

The man told deputies they were practicing gun safety. At some point, the girl was in possession of the gun, and Melander said that her grip on the gun started to slip, which led to her gripping it tighter and ultimately pulling the trigger. The bullet went into the man’s abdomen and out through the man’s back. He told deputies it felt like someone had tackled him.

Another family member was notified of the incident at the time, and the man was treated for the wound. Melander said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.