Man Shocked, Arrested after Attempted Theft

A man from Cuba, Kansas was badly burned and then arrested after he allegedly removed a fuse from an Evergy power box in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 44-year-old Jay Kroulik was taken to the hospital with burns over 30-percent of his body after being shocked by a transformer behind the Village Inn Suites located at 1640 W. Crawford.

The power surge injured Kroulik and also cut the electricity to about half of the units in the nearby hotel.

He’ll be facing possible charges of theft and trespassing after being released from the hospital.