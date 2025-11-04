Man Set to Check Off 46th U.S Marathon

Fifty races across America has one man checking off his 46th of 50 stars when he runs in the Salina Crossroads Marathon on Saturday.

Race organizer Chris Lehecka joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the growing popularity of the four-year-old race that continues to attract athletes from all over globe.

Lehecka says just days ahead of the event, 5,174 racers are signed up to take part – including a man from India.

This year’s event is Saturday, November 8th.

Organizers say runners are registered from all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, India and Tanzania, which puts Salina Crossroads on pace to be the largest marathon event in Kansas this year.

For the 2024 race, Visit Salina estimated that the Salina Crossroads Marathon generated $1,019,080 in economic impact for the Salina Community.