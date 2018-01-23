Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 24 °

Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse On McConnell Air Force Base

Todd PittengerJanuary 23, 2018

A  man who lived in base housing at McConnell Air Force Base was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for sexually abusing two teenage girls.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, 38-year-old Random Shane Smith of Wichita pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse. In his plea, Smith admitted using force to make the two 16-year-old victims have sex with him. The assaults took place in base housing.

Beall commended the FBI, Air Force OSI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Voter Information Released P...

The partial Social Security numbers of nearly one-thousand Kansas voters are publicly released by th...

January 23, 2018 Comments

Low Speed Chase Hits 25-MPH

Top News

January 23, 2018

Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse On M...

Kansas News

January 23, 2018

Lang Employee’s Car Stolen

Kansas News

January 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Voter Information ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Man Sentenced for Sexual ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Lang Employee’s Car...
January 23, 2018Comments
Brownback Confirmation Po...
January 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018