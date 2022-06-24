Man Reports Burglary, Ends Up Arrested For Alleged Assault

What started as a residential burglary case as a victim for one man turned into an aggravated assault case where he is the alleged suspect.

Davon Dirton, a 30-year-old man of Salina, was arrested Thursday in connection to a June 4 domestic distrubance incident. He is facing requested charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that Dirton had originally reported a residential burglary to police on June 17 in the 600 block of S. Second Street. A PlayStation 4 and controllers were taken, and a door was damaged. Dirton gave police a name of a possible suspect.

Officers followed up with the possible suspect, a 30-year-old female, but were able to rule the person out. Upon further investigation, though, officers determined that the possible suspect for the burgalry was instead a victim of assault from earlier in June, and Dirton was the suspect. A firearm was allegedly pointed at the victim in the assault and battery, which occurred in the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue.

Hanus said after investigators determined that the alleged assault did happen, Dirton was arrested. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on Thursday.