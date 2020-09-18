Man Produces Blade in Confrontation With Officers

A Salina man is under arrest after trying to run from officers, then running towards one with a knife.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Wesley Spragg, Salina, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The incident happened at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of E. Ash St. Officers were sent to the location due to a verbal domestic situation.

When officers arrived, Spragg requested to be taken to jail. However, he then began to run away from the officers. After numerous commands to stop, the man continued to run.

He then turned around, yelled at the officers, bent down and picked up and fixed blade knife off the ground. The knife is approximately eight inches in length.

Spragg then allegedly pointed the knife at an officer and began moving quickly. The officer back pedaled to create distance while Spragg put the knife into a sheath he was wearing around his neck. Officers were then able to arrest him.

Spragg is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal threat.