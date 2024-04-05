Man Passing Counterfeit Money Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a man who was caught on camera passing counterfeit money. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, March 25th, at about 8:30 PM a male subject entered Dollar General at 2000 S. 9th street and made a purchase of several items. The subject paid with a $100 bill and received over $80 in change.

The subject then went to Gambino’s Pizza, 2000 S. 9th A, and ordered a pizza. The subject paid with a $100 bill and received over $75 back in change. The subject went and sat in a dark colored SUV but left the area before the pizza was ready.

It was later discovered both bills were counterfeit and had the same serial number.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Off. C. Coletti case 2024- 9148/9151

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.