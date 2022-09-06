Man On Salina’s Most Wanted In Custody

Corry Barnes was taken into custody for obstruction and outstanding warrants on September 2nd.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. 7th just before 7:30 P.M. on September 2nd.

Corry Barnes is a 20-year-old male from Salina on Salina’s Most Wanted and was reportedly seen loading boxes into a vehicle on N. 7th. As the responding officer approached the area he noticed a white Buick Century with a green trunk. The officer was aware that Barnes’ girlfriend drove that vehicle and witnessed it pull into Rod’s convenience store on N 9th St. The officer initiated a traffic stop after seeing Barnes in the passenger seat. The responding officer had been in a foot chase with Barnes on August 30th and knew he was likely going to run and that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

Barnes exited the vehicle and began running south bound on 9th street and the foot chase continued for several blocks. The officer apprehended Barnes in the 1200 block of N. 10th St.

Barnes was taken into custody for his outstanding warrants which include flee and elude, theft, failure to appear in Salina Municipal Court, failure to appear in Dickenson County District Court and is now facing a charge of felony interference with law enforcement.