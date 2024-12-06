Man on Most Wanted List Arreted

A man on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Corry Anthony Barnes was arrested on Thursday. He was wanted for crimes which include:

2 counts of Flee and Elude

2 Counts of Felony Interference With a Law Enforcement Officer

Trespassing

The new December list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online last weekend. .

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, making criminal threats, intimidation of a witness, fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, recruiting criminal street gang membership, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, 3,836 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted