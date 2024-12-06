Man on Most Wanted List Arreted

A man on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Corry Anthony Barnes was arrested on Thursday. He was wanted for crimes which include:
- 2 counts of Flee and Elude
- 2 Counts of Felony Interference With a Law Enforcement Officer
- Trespassing
The new December list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online last weekend. .
Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, making criminal threats, intimidation of a witness, fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, recruiting criminal street gang membership, felony drug crimes, and more.
_ _ _