Man Missing in Wilson Lake

The search is continuing for a man who fell from a boat at Wilson Lake.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon at around 4:00 a female called dispatch to report a man had fallen off a boat at Lake Wilson. The man and woman had been boating toward the west end of Lake Wilson when the male occupant of the boat fell out and possibly struck his head on the boat as he fell.

Emergency crews were notified of the situation and units responded from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office along with units from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Russell County EMS, and multiple Rural Fire Agencies.

It was still an active search and investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.