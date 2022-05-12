Man Leaves Keys in Running Vehicle, Leads to Theft

A Salina man trying to get a pizza at a gas station had his vehicle stolen in the process.

The 31-year-old man told police that he was at the Casey’s at 215 W. Crawford around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the incident happened. He parked on the north side of the station and went inside to get a pizza. The man left his vehicle, a 2007 Ford Expedition, running with the keys inside, though.

As the man was inside the store, witnesses told police they saw a man run toward the vehicle, jump in and take off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle is valued at $6,000 and has Kansas tags reading 217 PXE. There are no suspects at this time.