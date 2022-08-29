Man On Moped Leads Police on Pursuit

A Salina man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit while riding his moped.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Tyrone Fenton was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he reportedly sped away from a traffic officer and then fled on foot.

Police say the officer attempted a stop in the 200 block of North Penn, the pursuit ended in a backyard at a home in the 700 block of East Elm.

Fenton was wanted on three separate warrants and is now facing charges for flee and elude, plus driving on a suspended license.