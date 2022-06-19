Man Killed When SUV and Trailer Crash

A Colorado man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Central Kansas when an SUV he was driving pulling a trailer crashed.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Terry Ross from Colorado Springs was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a U-Haul trailer on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County. He overcorrected when the SUV and trailer entered the median. The units separated and rolled.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the U-Haul. Ross was ejected from the SUV and was fatally injured.

The crash happened Saturday morning along I-70 at mile marker 213.8, or 5.2 miles west of K-14 Highway, in Ellsworth County.