Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 74 °

Man Killed When SUV and Trailer Crash

Todd PittengerJune 19, 2022

A Colorado man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Central Kansas when an SUV he was driving pulling a trailer crashed.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Terry Ross from Colorado Springs was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a U-Haul trailer on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County. He overcorrected when the SUV and trailer entered the median. The units separated and rolled.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the U-Haul. Ross was ejected from the SUV and was fatally injured.

The crash happened Saturday morning along I-70 at mile marker 213.8, or 5.2 miles west of K-14 Highway,  in Ellsworth County.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Soldiers Ready For Readiness Exerci...

A group of Fort Riley soldiers are preparing to participate in a readiness exercise. According to...

June 19, 2022 Comments

Interim Alumni Engagement Director ...

Kansas News

June 19, 2022

Best Burger in Kansas

Top News

June 19, 2022

Wedel Named One of Forbes Best-In-S...

Kansas News

June 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Soldiers Ready For Readin...
June 19, 2022Comments
Interim Alumni Engagement...
June 19, 2022Comments
Wedel Named One of Forbes...
June 19, 2022Comments
Missing Endangered Man So...
June 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra