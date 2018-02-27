Man Killed in Shootout With Multiple Officers

A Monday night officer involved fatal shooting in Wamego is under investigation.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Monday night shortly after 6:00, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance to respond to and investigate a shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, law enforcement officers responded to the report of an armed carjacking at the Kreem Kup Drive In, 601 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego.

Officers attempted to make contact with the male subject in the area of 8th Street, between Maple and Pine, as the subject was attempting to steal another vehicle.

Shortly after, gunfire was exchanged between the male suspect and five law enforcement officers from four agencies. The subject was killed. His identity was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, however, one officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution due to a health concern.

The agencies who had officers fire during the incident were: the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wamego Police Department, and the St. George Police Department.