Man Killed in Interstate Crash

Todd PittengerFebruary 11, 2018

One person was killed when he crossed the median into the path of a semi on Interstate 135 in McPherson County late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Tyler Loomis of McPherson was driving a Ford F 150 pickup truck headed north. For an unknown reason he left the road, went through the median, and was hit when he crossed into the path of an oncoming Peterbilt semi. The semi then hit a guard rail.

Loomis, who was not buckled up, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Alan Feicht from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was not seriously injured. He was buckled up.

The crash happened just before 10:00 Saturday night, about 3 miles east of Moundridge on Interstate 135 in McPherson County.

 

