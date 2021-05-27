Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 50 °

Man Killed in Ellsworth County Crash

Todd PittengerMay 27, 2021

A man from Louisiana was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ellsworth County.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:47 pm Wednesday an injury crash was reported on K-14 highway,  just south of Avenue N in Ellsworth County.

EMS, Fire, Rescue, Ellsworth County Sheriff Deputies, and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene. Upon arrival they  found a 2007 Chevrolet pickup and a U-Haul trailer overturned in a ditch.

The driver and only occupant in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He is identified as  21-year-old William Bogle from Winnfield, Louisiana.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Killed in Ellsworth County Cras...

A man from Louisiana was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ellsworth County. According to the E...

May 27, 2021 Comments

Youth Gear Up For County Fair Exhib...

Farming News

May 27, 2021

Murder Suspect Arrested

Top News

May 27, 2021

Ready to Cruise For a Cause Again

Kansas News

May 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Killed in Ellsworth C...
May 27, 2021Comments
Ready to Cruise For a Cau...
May 27, 2021Comments
19,464 People Vaccinated ...
May 27, 2021Comments
5 New COVID Cases, No Dea...
May 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices