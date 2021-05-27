Man Killed in Ellsworth County Crash

A man from Louisiana was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ellsworth County.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:47 pm Wednesday an injury crash was reported on K-14 highway, just south of Avenue N in Ellsworth County.

EMS, Fire, Rescue, Ellsworth County Sheriff Deputies, and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene. Upon arrival they found a 2007 Chevrolet pickup and a U-Haul trailer overturned in a ditch.

The driver and only occupant in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He is identified as 21-year-old William Bogle from Winnfield, Louisiana.

The crash is still under investigation.