Man Killed in ATV Crash With Semi

One person was killed in a crash involving an all terrain vehicle and a semi in Northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Peterbilt semi and a Polaris four wheel ATV were both heading north on a county road. The semi went into the left lane to pass the ATV. At the same time, the ATV made a left turn into a driveway and struck the semi on the passenger side.

The driver of the ATV, identified as 83-year-old Gaylen Weeden of Kanorado, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in rural Cheyenne County.