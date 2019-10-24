Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 29 °

Man Killed in ATV Crash With Semi

Todd PittengerOctober 24, 2019

One person was killed in a crash involving an all terrain vehicle and a semi in Northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Peterbilt semi and a Polaris four wheel ATV were both heading north on a county road. The semi went into the left lane to pass the ATV.  At the same time, the ATV made a left turn into a driveway and struck the semi on the passenger side.

The driver of the ATV, identified as 83-year-old Gaylen Weeden of Kanorado, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in rural Cheyenne County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Halloween Spirit Coming to Downtown...

Downtown Salina will come alive with the spirit of Halloween this weekend. Salina Downtown's "Bi...

October 24, 2019 Comments

Con Air: Kansas Prisoners Flown to ...

Kansas News

October 24, 2019

Earthquake Shakes South Central Kan...

Kansas News

October 24, 2019

One Room School Reminds of Fort Hay...

Kansas News

October 24, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Con Air: Kansas Prisoners...
October 24, 2019Comments
Earthquake Shakes South C...
October 24, 2019Comments
One Room School Reminds o...
October 24, 2019Comments
Man Killed in ATV Crash W...
October 24, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH