Man Killed After Stopping on Interstate

One person was killed after stopping on Interstate 135 to retrieve cargo which fell out of truck.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed south in the far inside lane when it lost cargo and stopped in the lane of traffic for the driver to retrieve the cargo.

The driver, identified as 69-year-old Joel Troyer from Goddard, exited the truck and retrieved the cargo. As he got back in the truck it was struck on the rear driver’s side by an SUV.

Troyer was killed. No one in the SUV was hurt.

The incident happened at around 8:15 Friday morning on I 135 in Sedgwick County.