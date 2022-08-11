Salina, KS

Man Killed, 4 people Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 11, 2022

A man from Wamego was killed in a three vehicle crash Wednesday evening, and four other people were seriously injured.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F250 pickup truck was stopped on U.S. 24 Highway waiting to make a left turn. A Ford Edge SUV was slowing as it approached the pickup from behind. An approaching semi struck both the SUV and pickup from behind.

The SUV ended up on its side, the pickup ended up on its top.

The driver of the Pickup, 37-year-old Randy Tinkel from Wamego was killed in the crash. Three other people from Wamego in the truck suffered suspected serious injuries. They are:

  • 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel
  • 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel
  • 2-year-old Krew Tinkel

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Megan Schindler from St. Mary’s, suffered suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 5:30 Wednesday evening on U.S. 24 Highway in Pottawatomie County about a half mile west of Airport Road.

