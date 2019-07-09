Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 74 °

BREAKING NEWS

Man Kicks Officer During Arrest

KSAL StaffJuly 9, 2019

A Salina man who was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in municipal court is now facing a number of more serious charges after running from police.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Monday night around 11:20, officers learned that 34-year-old Travis Jackson was staying at the Red Carpet Inn, 201 E. Diamond Drive and went to pick him up. Jackson ran out of the room and was found hiding along a row of semi trucks parked at the Petro fuel station, at 2125 N. 9th.

Police say Jackson ran again before being handcuffed at the La Quinta Inn on E. Diamond Drive and kicked on officer several times during his arrest, hitting him in the shoulder and back.

He is now facing charges that could include battery of a law enforcement officer plus interference and obstruction.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Exline Named Permanent Superintende...

Following an executive session at their meeting Tuesday night Salina USD 305 school board members un...

July 9, 2019 Comments

KSU’s Walker, KU’s Will...

Sports News

July 9, 2019

Gov. Tabs Robinson to Lead Justice ...

Kansas News

July 9, 2019

Man Kicks Officer During Arrest

Kansas News

July 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gov. Tabs Robinson to Lea...
July 9, 2019Comments
Man Kicks Officer During ...
July 9, 2019Comments
Salina Man Arrested for D...
July 9, 2019Comments
Storm Debris No Longer Ac...
July 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH