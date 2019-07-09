Man Kicks Officer During Arrest

A Salina man who was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in municipal court is now facing a number of more serious charges after running from police.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Monday night around 11:20, officers learned that 34-year-old Travis Jackson was staying at the Red Carpet Inn, 201 E. Diamond Drive and went to pick him up. Jackson ran out of the room and was found hiding along a row of semi trucks parked at the Petro fuel station, at 2125 N. 9th.

Police say Jackson ran again before being handcuffed at the La Quinta Inn on E. Diamond Drive and kicked on officer several times during his arrest, hitting him in the shoulder and back.

He is now facing charges that could include battery of a law enforcement officer plus interference and obstruction.