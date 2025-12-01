Man Jailed for Breaking Protection Order

A Salina man is in jail for making threats and violating a protection order.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Cody M. Jones was taken into custody early Monday after he was found hiding in a basement.

Police report a 40-year-old woman told authorities about alleged abuse in late November stemming from an incident where he struck her and stole her purse before giving it back. Jones is also accused of denting her car with a flashlight and texting threats to her phone to burn down her house.

Jones was found hiding in the basement of a home in the 100 block of E. Jewell after a K9 officer located him under a pile of clothes and garbage.