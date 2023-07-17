Man Jailed after Stabbing in Lakewood Park

A Salina man was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Lakewood Park on Saturday.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the incident was sparked by a verbal altercation between two females in the park around 6:30pm.

At one point, the victim threw a soda can at one of the females. This apparently angered the woman’s friend, 53-year-old Gregorio Baca of Salina.

Police say Baca approached the victim and stabbed him in the side of his chest using a 4-inch folding knife.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound. A short time later, Baca was located in Lakewood Park and is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.