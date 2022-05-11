Salina, KS

Man Injured in Fall at Coronado Heights

KSAL StaffMay 11, 2022

A Texas man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a fall at Coronado Heights on Monday.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that at 9:45 p.m. Monday, a deputy stopped a car for speeding in the 2700 block of S. Burma Road.

During the stop, the deputy noticed a man lying in the back seat of the vehicle. The driver told the deputy that he was taking the man in the back to the hospital, as he had fallen off of the structure at Coronado Heights.

The deputy called EMS, which then transported the injured man to Salina Regional Health Center. There are no updates on the man’s status other than the injuries were not life threatening. Hughes said that there were no signs of foul play related to the injuries.

Upon further investigation, the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle that was stopped was found to be allegedly under the influence, and he was arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as the traffic violation.

A 22-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was arrested for possession of an open container.

 

