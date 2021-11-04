Man Injured After Swerving Into Semi

A Nebraska man was taken to the hospital after he rear-ended a semi truck just north of the I-135 and US 81 junction northwest of Salina.

Lt. Mike Ascher of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Jeffery Wolfe was driving his 2004 Lincoln SUV north around 12:30 Thursday morning. For an unknown reason, he swerved from the left lane to the right, hitting a semi from behind that was merging from I-70. The truck had a flatbed loaded with metal. The Wyoming man driving the semi was uninjured.

As for Wolfe, he had to be extracted from the SUV and was taken to a hospital via ambulance. Ascher said it is believed that Wolfe broke his collarbone. A dog inside the SUV was uninjured.

The SUV had extensive damage to the passenger’s side.

There were no signs of excessive speed or impairment from either driver.