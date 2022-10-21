Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 51 °

Man Impersonating Deputy Sought

Todd PittengerOctober 21, 2022

Authorities in Cloud County are warning that an unidentified man behind the wheel of an unmarked SUV attempting to pull over drivers is not an officer of the law.

According to the agency, there is an unmarked Dodge Durango that is attempting to pull individuals over. The driver is identifying himself as “Deputy Hawthorn”. The agency does not have anyone by that name.

All patrol vehicles are marked stating they are a Cloud County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

If you question the validity of an attempted traffic stop, please contact Cloud County dispatch at 785-243-3131. They can verify that a Cloud County Deputy is attempting to make the stop. If you are concerned for your safety please continue driving until you are in a safe location and call Dispatch.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Student Loan Lawsuit Dismissed

A federal judge is dismissing a lawsuit filed by attorney generals from six states, including Kansas...

October 21, 2022 Comments

Salina Veteran’s Day Parade Planned

Kansas News

October 21, 2022

Man Impersonating Deputy Sought

Top News

October 21, 2022

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

October 21, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Student Loan Lawsuit Dism...
October 21, 2022Comments
Salina Veteran’s Da...
October 21, 2022Comments
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in ...
October 21, 2022Comments
Cruisin’ For a Cause Fr...
October 20, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra