Man Impersonating Deputy Sought

Authorities in Cloud County are warning that an unidentified man behind the wheel of an unmarked SUV attempting to pull over drivers is not an officer of the law.

According to the agency, there is an unmarked Dodge Durango that is attempting to pull individuals over. The driver is identifying himself as “Deputy Hawthorn”. The agency does not have anyone by that name.

All patrol vehicles are marked stating they are a Cloud County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

If you question the validity of an attempted traffic stop, please contact Cloud County dispatch at 785-243-3131. They can verify that a Cloud County Deputy is attempting to make the stop. If you are concerned for your safety please continue driving until you are in a safe location and call Dispatch.