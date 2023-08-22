Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A man from Wichita was injured in a single-vehicle crash involving an SUV towing a trailer near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Dodge Durango towing a trailer was headed south on Interstate 135 when it began fishtailing. The trailer rolled onto the left side. The SUV then struck the guardrail, and rolled onto its roof.

The driver of the SUV had no apparent injuries. A passenger, 58-year-old Thomas Kegley of Wichita, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on I 135 near Salina, just north of the Crawford Street exit.