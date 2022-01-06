Man Hits Parked Truck in DUI Case

A Wichita man is at the center of a DUI case after he allegedly hit a parked vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday around 6 a.m., an officer saw a towing wrecker in the parking lot of the Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 702 S. Ninth Street.

The wrecker was resting against a box truck, and the driver of the wrecker, later identified as 25-year-old Alberto Garcia, was passed out.

The officer investigated and learned that the wrecker must have gone west across Ninth St., entered the parking lot and struck the rear of the truck.

Both vehicles had minor damage.

Garcia was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.