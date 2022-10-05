Man Hitches Ride on Semi

A man is facing charges after hitching a ride on the back of a semi-truck. The journey began in Wichita and ended in Oklahoma.

Authorities say 30-year-old Dustin Slocum hitched a ride on the back of a semi. He hung on for more than 100-miles at highway speeds until other drivers were able to get the vehicle to pull over on I-35 in Logan County, Oklahoma.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of the semi had no idea Slocum was clinging to the back of the vehicle. He was simply clinging to the back of the trailer.

Slocum was booked into the Logan County Jail on complaints of public intoxication and joyriding.

Photo by Joshua Hicks on Unsplash