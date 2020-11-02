Man Had 2+ Pounds of Heroin in Car

A man from Mexico is facing federal charges after being caught in Western Kansas with a large amount of heroin

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 24-year-old Orlando Alexis Gaxiola-Guevara, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to driving more than one kilogram of heroin to Kansas.

Gaxiola-Guevara, and another man were stopped on I-70 in Logan County. Gaxiola-Guevara presented an identification that said he was from a city in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Officers found more than one kilogram of heroin hidden in the quarter panels of the car.

Sentencing is set for January 25, 2021. He could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.

McAllister commended the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane for their work on the case.