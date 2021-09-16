Ellis Man Gets 40 Years for Production of Child Porn

A Kansas man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, back in May 41-year-old Clinton Wade McElroy of Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after a prior conviction. According to court documents, McElroy admitted that between May 2020 and June 2020, he persuaded an 8-year-old child to produce sexually explicit images and send them to him through an online game and various messaging applications.

In 2017, he was convicted in Ellis County District Court of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old victim. He is registered on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website at https://www.nsopw.gov/ .

The FBI and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted the case