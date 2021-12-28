Salina, KS

Man Found Inside Vacant House

December 28, 2021

A Salina man has been arrested after he was discovered inside a vacant home Monday afternoon.

Nicholas Reimonenq, 29, has been charged with single counts of burglary, theft and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of S. Eighth St. at 3:30 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress.

Neighbors reported a male subject had been coming and going from the residence since Dec. 23. The house was supposed to be vacant. Officers searched the building and found Reimonenq hiding in a utility closet. A few items from the previous tenants, including an antique doorknob, were found in his possession. The total in stolen goods is estimated at $55.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

