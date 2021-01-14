Man Flees After Crashing In To Parked Truck

A Salina man is arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle and left the scene on foot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities arrested 35-year-old Zachary VanBebber, Salina, after he allegedly crashed his vehicle in to a parked truck and then ran away.

The crash happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Hancock St.

VanBebber was driving his 2017 Toyota Corolla northbound on Hancock and struck a legally parked 2001 Ford pickup that was on the side of the road, causing the truck to be pushed forward and up on to the curb.

Witnesses say that they saw the driver, a bald male with a long beard fleeing the crash scene.

Officers were able to catch up with VanBebber at 673 S. 3rd St. and arrested him. He is charged with duty to report an accident with an unattended vehicle/property damage, reckless driving, DUI, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.

VanBebber’s vehicle has disabling damage to the front end. Meanwhile, the truck belongs to Boretec, LLC, 1645 Copper Ct., Salina.