Man Flashes Taser at Cop

A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly flashed a taser at a police officer and a security guard.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Sean Talbot was arrested Tuesday morning after a couple of bizarre incidents.

Police say around 6:30am Talbot drove past SPD headquarters and brandished a taser phone case while it was electrified at an officer as she began her shift outside her cruiser. The officer only

A short time later he made a couple of passes at Salina Regional Health Center – again flashing the device at a security guard who was able to see the tag number on the Toyota Corolla he was driving.

Officers soon descended on his residence in the 1300 block of Springfield and arrested him on two counts of hostile demonstration with a weapon.