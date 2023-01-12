Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges

A Salina man is facing drug and weapons charges after a patrol officer and his K9 partner took action.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before midnight on Wednesday, the driver in a Ford Ranger pulled out of a gas station on North 11th Street without turning on the headlights.

The officer made a traffic stop and had K9 officer T-Ran walk around the truck, the dog indicated there were drugs. A search revealed that 43-year-old Jason Wooderson was in possession of a Walther 380 handgun, plus small amounts of meth and marijuana.

He’s now facing charges that could include criminal possession of a firearm and drug possession.