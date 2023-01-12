Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 27 °

Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges

KSAL StaffJanuary 12, 2023

A Salina man is facing drug and weapons charges after a patrol officer and his K9 partner took action.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before midnight on Wednesday, the driver in a Ford Ranger pulled out of a gas station on North 11th Street without turning on the headlights.

The officer made a traffic stop and had K9 officer T-Ran walk around the truck, the dog indicated there were drugs. A search revealed that 43-year-old Jason Wooderson was in possession of a Walther 380 handgun, plus small amounts of meth and marijuana.

He’s now facing charges that could include criminal possession of a firearm and drug possession.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges

A Salina man is facing drug and weapons charges after a patrol officer and his K9 partner took actio...

January 12, 2023 Comments

Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge

Kansas News

January 12, 2023

Hot-Shooting Tulane Downs Wichita S...

Sports News

January 12, 2023

No. 17 Coyotes upset No. 4 Southwes...

Sports News

January 12, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Facing Gun, Drug Char...
January 12, 2023Comments
Salina Man Facing 4th DUI...
January 12, 2023Comments
KWU Announces Fall Honor ...
January 11, 2023Comments
Washburn Selects First Wo...
January 11, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra