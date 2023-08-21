Man Ejected, Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle rider from Lehigh, Kansas was injured after he reportedly hit the tailgate of a Chevy truck.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 27-year-old James Aumiller was ejected off his 2017 Harley Davidson after colliding with an eastbound pickup on Schilling Road on Friday night about 8:05pm.

Aumiller was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the accident. No charges have been filed.